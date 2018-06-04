Leica Microsystems Announces New Market Representation for Southern California Medical Market

"Our team at Western Microsurgical is very excited about the expanding partnership with Leica," says Brian Bedrick, owner of Western Microsurgical. "The combination of the extensive experience of our team and the corporate support from Leica will allow us to deliver an unparalleled level of customer service. We look forward to representing world-class products and providing outstanding service to the Leica family of customers and potential customers across our entire footprint for years to come."

Western Microsurgical's Principal has been representing and distributing for Leica Microsystems in the Rocky Mountain region for the past twelve years. The team at Western Microsurgical will leverage their understanding of the needs of surgeons in teaching and community hospitals and surgery centers with their knowledge of the changing landscape of medical technology and imaging equipment for the OR.

"We are thrilled to partner with Western Microsurgical in the Southern California market. Western Microsurgical's outstanding commitment to customer service is industry leading and will provide tremendous value for our customers in this very important market," says Greg Bonner, General Manager for Leica Microsystems Medical Division.

Doug Spotts, Vice President and General Manager of Leica Microsystems Americas, added, "Leica is committed to providing our customers with a best in class experience for the technology we provide, coupled with the service and support of those technologies. We are confident that partnering with Western Microsurgical enables us to deliver on that commitment in the Southern California market."

About Leica Microsystems

Leica Microsystems develops and manufactures microscopes and scientific instruments for the analysis of microstructures and nanostructures. Ever since the company started as a family business in the nineteenth century, its instruments have been widely recognized for their optical precision and innovative technology. It is one of the market leaders in compound and stereo microscopy, digital microscopy, confocal laser scanning microscopy with related imaging systems, electron microscopy sample preparation, and surgical microscopes.

Leica Microsystems has seven major plants and product development sites around the world. The company is represented in over 100 countries, has sales and service organizations in 20 countries, and an international network of distribution partners. Its headquarters are located in Wetzlar, Germany.

