Leica Reveals SL2 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera; More Info at B&H

Image quality has been improved through a custom-made sensor design. This sensor omits the low-pass filter and minimizes glass surfaces to maximize sharpness of the 47.3MP images. It also benefits from a 5-axis in-body image stabilization system which is compatible with all L-mount lenses and an advanced 225-field contrast-detect AF system with Leica Object Detection.

Leica SL2 Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera

Key Features

47.3MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor

Maestro III Image Processor

5.76m -Dot 0.78x-Mag. EyeRes OLED EVF

3.2" 2.1m-Dot Touchscreen LCD

The Maestro III processor then enables various other functions, including continuous shooting up to 6 fps with AF and 20 fps without AF. A 4GB buffer will hold up to 78 full-size DNG files during continuous shooting. Working in a variety of environments is supported by a vast sensitivity range of ISO 50-50000 while a dynamic range of 14 stops should provide plenty of latitude in post. Additionally, a Multishot Mode can combine 8 frames into a single 187MP image and an electronic shutter can go beyond the mechanical shutter's 1/8000 second limit to reach 1/40,000 second.

Leica design has always been coveted and the SL2 is the latest full-frame mirrorless camera modern release. A new structure with a die-cast magnesium housing and aluminum top and bottom provide a sleek, durable construction while a leatherette wrapping adds extra comfort. The SL2 offers an improved 5.76MP EyeRes OLED EVF with 120 fps refresh rate while the rear 3.2" 2.1m-dot touchscreen uses durable Gorilla Glass. There is also a top 1.28" monochrome LCD for quick review of settings and a redesigned button layout for improved operation.

Dual UHS-II SD card slots are present on the side of the camera and there is a USB 3.1 Type-C port for data and power. The same BP-SCL4 Battery Pack makes a return in this model. Wireless is built-in with both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy, both making use of the Leica FOTOS mobile app. A new paid PRO tier for Leica FOTOS provides a made for iPad design with Lightroom integration, the ability to download raw images, and remote video control.

Video is impressive. The SL2 offers DCI 4K at up to 60p and can record 10-bit internally to the camera's SD cards. Even a 4:3 5K mode is present at up to 30 fps for specialized applications and Full HD can hit 180 fps. Both All-I and Long GOP compression is selectable and select modes can reach a bit rate of up to 400 Mb/s. A full-size HDMI 2.0b port is available for outputting full-quality 10-bit 4:2:2 video to an external monitor/recorder and there are 3.5mm headphone and microphone jacks. Advanced productions can make use of the L-Log gamma and HLG can be used for instant HDR.

The SL2 is a significant upgrade over its predecessor in nearly every regard, making it one of the best mirrorless cameras currently available.

Leica Makes Serious Improvements with SL2 Mirrorless Camera

