Canon Reveals EOS C80 Cinema Camera Boasts a Full-Frame 6K Sensor; YouTube Video First Look Pre-Order C80 Cinema Camera at B&H

Canon announced the EOS C80 Cinema Camera, which combines the popular modular design of the C70 with the impressive 6K full-frame sensor from the C400.

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to introduce the Canon EOS C80 Cinema Camera, a major step forward for the Cinema EOS line that combines flagship features from the powerful C400 cinema camera with the smaller, lighter form factor of the popular C70.

Canon C80 camera sports the stunning 6K full-frame back-illuminated CMOS sensor that we first saw in the C400. Many of the other major draws of the C400 have also been brought to the C80, namely Triple Base ISOs of 800, 3200, 12,800 when shooting in Log/RAW, plus the upgraded Dual-Pixel CMOS Autofocus II and a 12G-SDI video output.

Canon EOS C80 Cinema Camera https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1851537REG/canon_eos_c80_cinema_camera.html

Key Features

6K FF Back-Illuminated CMOS Sensor

FF Back-Illuminated CMOS Sensor 6K30, DCI 4K / 2K , UHD 4K120 S35 Recording

/ , UHD 4K120 S35 Recording Full Frame and Super35 Modes

12G-SDI and HDMI Simultaneous Output

Triple-Base ISO: 800, 3200, 12,800

Cinema Raw Light LT, HEVC, AVC Codecs

16+ Stops of Total Dynamic Range

Dual-Pixel CMOS AF II, Built-In NDs

1 x BNC Timecode, 2 x Mini-XLR Audio In

2 x SD Card Slots, LUT/Long GOP Support

The C80 camera weighs approximately 2.9 lb and the overall form factor will be extremely familiar to C70 users, with the C80 being easily mountable on gimbals, cranes, drones, and car rigs. The body of the C80 also includes an upgraded joystick similar to the one found on Canon's new photo flagship, the R1. The C80 retains the dual Mini-XLR ports and SD card slots from the C70, as well as a stronger and brighter fold-out LCD screen with a panel locking mechanism. The LCD has built-in focus peaking, false color, zebras, waveforms, vectorscopes, and more for accurate monitoring.

The Canon C70's full-size HDMI output and Timecode terminal return, plus a new 12G-SDI port capable of outputting 4K at up to 60fps. A USB-C port also enables UVC, a wired smartphone connection, or the use of a Canon GP-E2 GPS Receiver. Users can expect the same high-quality 10-stop motorized internal ND filter system from the C70, plus compatibility with a wide range of RF mount adapters. The C80 packs a host of ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity options for networking and multi-camera control using Canon's XC Protocol or their Remote Control Camera Application (RCCA). Users can even adjust settings via the Canon Multi-Camera Control App for iPhone.

The C80 can record in Canon Cinema RAW Light up to 6K30 in the LT varietal. Put the C80 in cropped Super35 mode to unlock RAW ST up to 30p, as well as RAW LT up to 60p. The camera can also record up to 4K120 and 2K180 in XF-HEVC S, XF-AVC S, and XF-AVC recording codecs. These compressed codecs are oversampled from the 6K sensor to maximize detail and dynamic range, and all feature 4:2:2 10-bit color. Like the C70, the C80's dual SD card slots are capable of simultaneous, relay, or proxy recording. Basic JPEG photo capturing features are included.

The C80's new Dual Pixel CMOS AF II uses an algorithm called EOS Intelligent Tracking and Recognition (iTR AF X) for improved follow abilities, and the focus area now covers nearly 100% of the sensor, up from around 80% on the C70. Dual Pixel AF II will be supported with the higher frame rates in Slow & Fast mode and should provide extremely accurate subject detection up to 120fps.

