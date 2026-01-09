A Leica, Yellow Rose Project and Concept Aware Podcast Event

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica presents Keeping Women's Rights in the Picture: A Live Discussion, a community-centered, in-store event taking place at the Leica Store & Gallery Boston on Saturday, January 17, 2026. The program brings together artists, educators, and audiences for a live conversation focused on women's rights, representation, and photography as a tool for reflection and civic engagement.

Leica Store & Gallery Boston Presents Keeping Women's Rights in the Picture: A Live Discussion Leica Store & Gallery Boston Presents Keeping Women's Rights in the Picture: A Live Discussion

This two-part event marks a collaboration between Leica, A Yellow Rose Project, and the Concept Aware podcast. At the center of the program is a live podcast recording moderated by Concept Aware creator and host J. Sybylla Smith, featuring Yellow Rose Project founders Frances Jakubek and Meg Griffiths, alongside participating artists Jordanna Kalman and Kathya Maria Landeros. The discussion will explore creative practice, image-making, and the evolving role of women visual storytellers.

The program emphasizes participation and open dialogue. Audience members are invited to engage in the conversation, reflecting the project's commitment to shared authorship and community exchange rather than passive viewing. Leica's sponsorship of the Concept Aware podcast supports this approach, reinforcing a shared focus on creative process and critical engagement with visual culture.

A Yellow Rose Project was conceived as a national photographic collaboration inviting women across the United States to create work in response, reflection, or reaction to the ratification of the 19th Amendment. As the centennial of this historic moment continues to prompt reconsideration of American history and civic rights, the project offers photography as a means of building connections between past, present, and future perspectives.

A follow-up community program will take place on March 8, 2026, in recognition of International Women's Day. Images submitted in response to the project will be shared in an interactive in-store event, extending the collaborative nature of the project and creating space for continued dialogue through photography.

During the January 17 event, the Leica Store & Gallery Boston will offer loaner cameras and technical support for participants, welcoming photographers of all backgrounds and camera preferences. The emphasis remains on interpretation, experimentation, and personal response rather than equipment or expertise.

Through this program, Leica continues its support of educational, exhibition, and community-driven initiatives that value photography as a cultural practice rooted in participation, reflection, and shared experience.

Event Details:

Event: Keeping Women's Rights in the Picture: A Live Discussion

Date & Time:

Saturday, January 17, 2026

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM EST

Location:

Leica Store & Gallery Boston

74 Arlington Street

Boston, MA 02116

Please find further information at:

Brunswick Group

857-305-3609

E-mail: [email protected]

Internet: www.leica-camera.com

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is a global premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics products, with a company history spanning over 150 years. As part of its growth strategy, Leica has expanded into mobile imaging (smartphones), high-quality eyeglass lenses and watch manufacturing, and is also present in the home cinema segment with its own projectors.

Headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany, with a second production facility in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, Leica Camera AG operates a global network of sales subsidiaries and more than 120 Leica Stores.

The Leica brand represents excellent quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, seamlessly combined with innovative technology. An integral part of the brand's culture is its commitment to fostering photographic culture, exemplified by approximately 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, Leica Academies, and prestigious international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

About A Yellow Rose Project

A Yellow Rose Project is a photographic collaboration that brings together the responses, reflections, and reactions of more than one hundred women across the United States. Created in 2020 to honor the centennial of the 19th Amendment, the project invites artists to look closely at what this history means today and whom it has included, excluded, and inspired. It has grown into a traveling exhibition, a published book, and a space for ongoing conversations about equity and representation.

About Concept Aware

Concept Aware is a creative framework of concept development for visual artists. The Concept Aware podcast engages global photographers, curators, academics and writers in unscripted conversations to share inspiration, challenges, and resources. It invites new ways of seeing and being in community by illuminating and amplifying the narratives of visual storytellers.

SOURCE Leica Camera USA