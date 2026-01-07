Leica Store & Gallery Los Angeles Presents Hollywood Black and White by Dennys Ilic

A quiet, intimate portrait of Hollywood that strips celebrity of spectacle and returns the photographic encounter to its most human form.

TEANECK, N.J., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Gallery Los Angeles presents Hollywood Black and White, an exhibition by photographer Dennys Ilic, opening Thursday, January 15, 2026, and on view through March 2, 2026. The exhibition brings together a selection of black-and-white portraits and scenes that reflect Ilic's long-standing focus on intimacy, restraint, and the direct relationship between photographer and subject.

Leica Gallery Los Angeles Presents: DENNYS ILIC Hollywood Black and White/BILLY ZANE A Guy Walks Into a Bar Leica Gallery Los Angeles Presents: DENNYS ILIC Hollywood Black and White/BILLY ZANE A Guy Walks Into a Bar

Ilic is known for his ability to put subjects at ease, whether they are widely recognized figures or individuals encountered outside the public eye. His photographs resist theatricality, favoring moments of quiet presence. Hollywood Black and White offers an alternative view of Hollywood, one shaped less by image-making as performance and more by attentiveness, vulnerability, and reflection.

Working exclusively in monochrome, Ilic pares the image down to its essentials. Gesture, expression, and subtle shifts in mood take precedence over visual excess. His approach minimizes distraction, allowing the viewer to engage with the subject on a more personal level. Across portraits of actors, artists, and anonymous sitters alike, the work is grounded in trust rather than display.

The exhibition brings together photographs made over time that share a consistent visual and emotional sensibility. These images are unconcerned with status or persona, focusing instead on the presence of the individual. In this way, Hollywood Black and White repositions Hollywood not as an industry, but as a lived environment shaped by human experience.

At a time when photography is often driven by speed, saturation, and constant circulation, Ilic's work asks for a slower kind of attention. This exhibition underscores photography's quieter capacities: patience, observation, and emotional clarity. Presented at Leica Gallery Los Angeles, the work engages directly with a city built on images while gently pushing back against its most familiar visual tropes.

Leica cameras are central to Ilic's practice, supporting the unobtrusive, intuitive way he works with his subjects. The compact form and quiet operation of Leica rangefinder systems allow him to remain present during the photographic encounter, maintaining a natural rhythm and sense of exchange. This relationship between artist and instrument reflects Leica's emphasis on precision, discretion, and thoughtful image-making.

"Reflecting on a lifelong pursuit of the quiet, one-to-one connection between photographer and subject, I work to strip away distraction and noise from the shooting process. In returning to the purity of monochrome, my hope is to reveal the introspective presence that exists beneath the surface."

— Dennys Ilic

Exhibition Dates:

January 15 – March 2, 2026

Exhibition Hours:

Leica Gallery Los Angeles is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, and Sunday from 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM.

Location:

8783 Beverly Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90048

T: 424-777-0341

Please find further information at:

Brunswick Group

Phone: 332-222-1690

E-mail: [email protected]

Internet: www.leica-camera.com

About the Artist

Dennys Ilic is an Australian photographer and cinematographer based in Los Angeles whose work centers on intimacy, restraint, and the quiet exchange between photographer and subject. Working primarily in black and white, he is drawn to moments of stillness and reflection, creating portraits that move beyond surface identity to reveal something more internal and human.

Over the past eighteen years, Ilic has collaborated with artists and performers including Daniel Radcliffe, Jason Momoa, Alanis Morissette, and Charlie Hunnam. His photography has appeared on the covers of international publications and served as key imagery for film and television projects.

Ilic has an established relationship with Leica, having previously exhibited at Leica Gallery Hollywood, where his work remains on permanent display. He has also contributed to Leica's International Photographica Auction in Vienna in support of the Committee to Protect Journalists. His work reflects a deep respect for craft and observation, inviting viewers to slow down and engage with the subtle complexities that emerge when attention is allowed to linger.

SOURCE Leica Camera USA