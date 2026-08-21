A visual dialogue spanning nearly three decades, exploring the unexpected connections

between two distinct photographic perspectives.

CHICAGO, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Store & Gallery Chicago is pleased to present Slant Rhymes, a collaborative exhibition by acclaimed photographers and longtime creative partners Alex Webb and Rebecca Norris Webb. On view from August 28 through October 11, 2026, the exhibition brings together a selection of photographic diptychs spanning nearly three decades of the Webbs' lives and artistic practices.

Leica Store & Gallery Chicago Presents Slant Rhymes by Alex Webb and Rebecca Norris Webb Leica Store & Gallery Chicago Presents Slant Rhymes by Alex Webb and Rebecca Norris Webb

Slant Rhymes presents a visual conversation between Alex and Rebecca Norris Webb. Drawn from photographs made throughout their nearly 30-year relationship, from their early friendship to marriage and creative partnership, the works are presented in pairs, with one photograph by Alex and one by Rebecca. Together, these pairings create visual "rhymes" that echo one another in unexpected and often elliptical ways.

The title refers to the poetic concept of a "slant rhyme," in which words share a partial or imperfect sonic resemblance. Within the Webbs' photographs, these connections emerge through color, geometry, atmosphere, gesture, and unexpected emotional resonance. While each photograph remains distinctly the work of its maker, the pairings reveal new meanings and associations that may not be apparent when the images are viewed independently.

The exhibition traces a creative dialogue that has evolved over decades. Alex and Rebecca first recognized the potential for their photographs to speak to one another while working on their collaborative project Violet Isle, a book on Cuba that began as two independent bodies of work before gradually merging into a single visual narrative. Through this process, they discovered that their photographs could "rhyme," not through exact repetition, but through subtle connections, contrasts, and shared sensibilities.

For Slant Rhymes, the artists draw from nearly 30 years of photographs made throughout the course of their relationship, beginning with their friendship in 1988 and continuing through their marriage in 1999, collaborative publications, and individual bodies of work. The resulting pairings explore the ways photography can reflect not only the world around us, but also the inner lives, relationships, memories, and experiences of those who make the photographs.

As part of the exhibition program, Leica Gallery will host an artist talk on Saturday, October 10 at 3:00 p.m., offering audiences an opportunity to experience a photo-poetry slide show presented by the artists, and to learn more about the evolution of their shared creative dialogue and the photographs brought together for Slant Rhymes. The talk will be followed by a reception from 6:00–8:00 PM at Leica Store & Gallery Chicago.

In conjunction with the exhibition, Alex Webb and Rebecca Norris Webb will lead 'Finding Your Vision', a Leica Akademie Master Class at Leica Store & Gallery Chicago. Designed for both aspiring and seasoned photographers, the workshop will offer participants guidance through portfolio reviews, editing exercises, assignments, and discussions aimed at helping photographers deepen their individual vision. Applications are currently being accepted, closing Monday Sept. 14, 2026.

Through exhibitions and artist programs, Leica Galleries continues to foster meaningful connections between photographers and the audiences, collectors, and communities who share a passion for the art of photography.

Exhibition Hours:

Leica Gallery Chicago is open Sunday 12:00 – 5:00 PM, Monday - Saturday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

800 N Michigan Ave.,

Chicago, IL 60611 (312) 705-3670

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SOURCE Leica Camera USA