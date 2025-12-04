Leica Camera AG launches three M-Lenses in the Leica Safari Design as well as a variant featuring a glossy black finish

TEANECK, N.J., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica M-Lenses are legendary, embodying exceptional performance, masterful craftsmanship, and iconic design, recognized around the globe. Developed and manufactured in Germany, they epitomize the essence of the Leica philosophy through precision, resilience, and enduring value. Leica Camera AG is expanding its portfolio with four M-Lenses that stand out for their special design: the Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 ASPH., the Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH., and the Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. in the olive-green Leica Safari design, as well as the Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 from the Classic line featuring a glossy black finish.

Four Leica M-Lenses Available as Coveted Product Variants

Leica Safari Editions

By launching these three lenses in the Leica Safari look, the company is continuing the longstanding tradition of this popular design variant. It is characterized by a striking color scheme featuring a highly durable matte olive-green finish, making it the perfect match for the Leica M11-P Safari. Further design features – such as the silver-chrome brass focus tab, the feet scale in red, and the meter scale in white – add stylish accents. As the Leica Safari Edition, the three fast M-Lenses – Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 ASPH., Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. and Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. – featuring extended close focus distance represent an exclusive highlight. In terms of performance and build, they match the respective series models and, as compact wide-angle, reportage, and standard focal lengths, offer maximum freedom and flexibility in image composition.

Design Variant with Glossy Black Paint Finish

The elegant, glossy black paint finish has long been among the most coveted Leica looks and now lends the design variant of the Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 its distinctive aesthetic. Thanks to its picturesque bokeh when shooting with a wide aperture, the image aesthetics of this fast classic lens are as emblematic of the Leica look as the exclusive glossy black finish. Over the years, frequent use creates a unique patina on the paintwork, partially revealing the brass underneath. In this way, each single unit of this M-Lens, which belongs to the Classic line, gradually reveals its very own story. The design variant is perfectly complemented by a classic round lens hood, likewise finished in glossy black paint.

The retail prices are: $6,795.00 for the Leica Summilux-M 35 f/1.4 ASPH. Safari, $5,495.00 for the Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 ASPH. Safari, and $4,595.00 for the Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 glossy black paint. The three special editions are now available worldwide at Leica Stores, on the Leica Online Store, and from authorized dealers.

The Leica Summicron-M 28 f/2 ASPH. Safari will be available worldwide starting February 12, 2026, at all Leica Stores, in the Leica Online Store, and from authorized dealers. The retail price is $5,995.00.

For further information, please visit:

Nike Communications Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Internet: leica-camera.com

Phone: 201-995-0051

SOURCE Leica Camera USA