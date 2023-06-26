Leidos Adds Carahsoft to Alliance Partner Network

RESTON, Va., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the addition of Carahsoft Technology Corp as a Corporate Alliance Partner to the Leidos Alliance Partner Network (LAPN). LAPN drives innovation through a vast network of the world's leading technology companies and leverages significant expertise to provide solutions that deliver customer mission success. The Corporate Alliance Partner tier represents the highest level of partnership in Leidos and is reserved for partners who have demonstrated excellence in providing innovative solutions, joint investment, business capture support, supply chain resilience and business execution. Carahsoft Technology Corp. is a trusted government IT solutions provider supporting public sector organizations by delivering industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles.

"Carahsoft embodies our shared values and commitment to our customers on the forefront of innovation," said Leidos Chief Procurement Officer Bob Gemmill. "This collaboration will enable Leidos to leverage Carahsoft's extensive distribution network, public sector expertise and influence to better serve government customers with leading-edge solutions."

"Carahsoft is honored to be selected as a member of the Leidos Alliance Partner Network," said Mike McCalip, Vice President for Government Programs and Strategy at Carahsoft. "We look forward to continuing our work with Leidos and our technology manufacturers to deliver best-of-breed and emerging technology solutions to solve the most complex challenges."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 45,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

