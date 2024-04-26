Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

RESTON, Va., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per outstanding share of common stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. The cash dividend is payable on June 28, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2024.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 47,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Media contact: 
Melissa Lee Dueñas
(571) 526-6850
[email protected]

Investor Relations: 
Stuart Davis
(571) 526-6124
[email protected]

