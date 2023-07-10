Leidos Adds Rancher Government Solutions to Alliance Partner Network

RESTON, Va., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the addition of Rancher Government Solutions (RGS), a complete open software stack for teams adopting containers, as an Emerging Technology Partner to the Leidos Alliance Partner Network (LAPN). Together, Leidos and RGS will address the unique and strict security and operational needs of the U.S. government and military as it relates to application modernization, containers and Kubernetes. LAPN drives innovation through a vast network of the world's leading technology companies and leverages significant expertise to provide solutions that deliver customer mission success.

"Leidos is pleased to welcome Rancher Government Solutions to the Leidos Alliance Partner Network," said Derrick Pledger, Leidos Chief Information Officer. "We have worked together to develop edge-to-cloud architectures, execution patterns and secure Kubernetes methodologies. These will enable rapid capability deployments and at-scale systems modernization in support of U.S. government mission-owners across the defense, intelligence and health domains. We look forward to driving continuous modernization as well as helping our shared customers deliver mission outcomes on behalf of the nation."

"Rancher Government Solutions is honored to be among the select group of technology companies chosen to be part of the Leidos Alliance Partner Network," said Sima Shahin, RGS Regional Vice President, Federal System Integrators. "It demonstrates that our commitment to delivering secure, interoperable, open-source Kubernetes and cloud native technologies to the U.S. government in a validated way has paid off. Together with Leidos, RGS will continue to advance mission success through digital transformation and application modernization."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

