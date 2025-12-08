Leidos and CargoSeer collaborate to optimize customs checkpoint inspections

RESTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and CargoSeer, an artificial intelligence (AI) software company, have joined forces to enhance non-intrusive inspection (NII) and security solutions that help customs and border protection agencies better assess and manage transported goods crossing international borders. This collaboration is another example of Leidos' commitment to advancing border security solutions.

Under the agreement, CargoSeer's advanced trade-analysis algorithms will be integrated into Leidos' Mezzo™ Enterprise Software Platform, which integrates and consolidates various inspection data sources into a unified system. The combined capability will enable agencies to access instant, actionable intelligence in the field or at command centers—supporting smarter and faster decisions on security risks and trade compliance.

"Customs agencies must continuously balance protecting our borders and enabling the flow of commerce," said Nik Karnik, vice president and Global Security Products division manager at Leidos. "Through this collaboration, we're delivering proven AI solutions that help bridge the data gap between security screening and the efficient movement of transported goods."

By integrating CargoSeer's technology into Mezzo, the joint solution will provide enhanced security and operational efficiency across ports of entry, without slowing the flow of goods through border checkpoints.

"By combining our capabilities, we aim to provide customs operators with a complete risk picture and a truly decisive advantage in protecting the global supply chain," said David Smason, co-founder and CEO of CargoSeer. "We look forward to relentlessly executing our joint vision of leveraging AI to help safeguard the flow of regulated trade and meet evolving global security needs."

Both organizations anticipate further collaboration following the successful completion of this initial integration effort.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About CargoSeer

CargoSeer is an artificial intelligence (AI) software company and a leader in unified AI decision support technology for customs and border operations. Deployed worldwide, our solutions leverage extensive real-world data and advanced algorithms to help governments and enterprises move high volumes of cargo quickly and securely. For more information, visit www.cargoseer.com.

