Leidos to continue as program administrator for Hawai'i Energy

RESTON, Va., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) is continuing to partner with Hawai'i's Public Utilities Commission to help residents and businesses lower energy costs, cut carbon emissions, and improve the state's energy resiliency toward a sustainable future.

Under a new three-year, $127 million contract, Leidos will continue to administer the Hawai'i Energy program and the state's Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Rebate program, while also overseeing market solutions, educational initiatives, and training efforts.

"Hawai'i continues to be a leader in encouraging its residents and businesses to make practical energy-saving decisions and reduce energy use," said Bill Johnson, senior vice president, Energy, Infrastructure and Automation at Leidos. "With each main island generating its own power, efficiency and resiliency are critical. By lowering energy demand and improving efficiency, Leidos helps strengthen the state's energy independence and long-term energy security. We're proud to continue supporting Hawai'i's energy transformation."

Leidos has administered the Hawai'i Energy program since 2009. Since then, Hawai'i Energy has delivered more than $7 billion in energy savings statewide. In the most recent program year alone, it distributed over 18,000 rebates totaling approximately $20 million.

The continued partnership reflects Leidos' broader commitment to advancing energy efficiency, grid modernization, and resilience through collaboration with utilities nationwide. It also aligns with Leidos' NorthStar 2030 strategic focus on energy infrastructure.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.leidos.com .

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Contact:

Victor Melara

Senior Media Relations Manager

703.431.4612

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos