Leidos and Permion Unveil Edge-to-Cloud Trustworthy AI Solutions

RESTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has entered a strategic collaboration with Permion, an artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) platform company, to accelerate the use of AI in critical national security mission sets.

"Our collaboration with Permion will help advance data-driven decision making and operational support for government agencies and organizations," said Leidos Intelligence Group chief technology officer Robert Franceschini. "Game-changing technologies like AI are evolving at a rapid pace, as we've witnessed over the last year alone. By joining forces with Permion we can leverage their impressive neurosymbolic and generative AI technology. Using Permion's advanced platform with our trusted AI/ML will enable both companies to deliver AI-enhanced capabilities to our customers – when and where it's needed most."

"As a major systems integrator with industry-leading systems engineering expertise, Leidos is the perfect collaborator for Permion's new data-oriented computing AI platform," said Permion CEO Arun Majumdar. "Together, we expect to have an ability to deliver the leap-ahead results critical for the advancement of national security, competitive advantage and overmatch."

Through this collaboration, Leidos and Permion will use Permion's advanced AI platform with Leidos' existing and future technology capabilities. In particular, Leidos expects to leverage Permion's X-Machines Instruction Set Architecture (XVM-ISA™), a data-oriented computing platform for AI. This would enhance applications and capabilities that can be deployed on the tactical edge, on-premises or in the cloud.

Leidos and Permion are also in the process of developing and testing an additional explainable knowledge-graph generative AI/LLM cognitive solution. This offering was drawn from Permion's current Open-Source Intelligence and Relationship Inference System (OSIRIS™) and built on XVM-ISA™. The solution is expected to feature decision support, data analytics and high-value prediction capabilities, enabling both companies to support the AI needs of government customers.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About Permion

Permion emerged in January of 2023 after five years (350,000 developer hours) in building a first-principles artificial intelligence virtual machine (VM) with GPT and LLM technologies integrated with blockchain and logic for trustworthy Knowledge Graph processing. The platform, designed to deliver results at the speed of relevance, based on X-Machines VM instruction set architecture (XVM-ISA™), will revolutionize secure, trustworthy data-oriented computing (DOC) for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning scaling from the tactical edge to the Cloud. Permion: www.permion.ai

