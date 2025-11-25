Leidos and Quadridox partner to make baggage screening more accurate and efficient

RESTON, Va., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- By integrating their computed tomography (CT) and X-ray diffraction imaging (XRDI) systems into a new offering, Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) and Quadridox, a leader in XRDI imaging and detection, are developing an advanced checked baggage screening technology aimed at increasing security while keeping luggage moving quickly during the screening process.

The new agreement combines Leidos' Examiner 3DX CT with Quadridox's DELPHI XRDI technology. By leveraging the companies' expertise, airports can gain deeper insights into potential threats and be better positioned to keep pace with evolving regulatory requirements.

"Separately, these technologies provide high levels of threat detection," said Nik Karnik, vice president and Global Security Products division manager within Leidos' Commercial & International sector. "When integrated, we aim to deliver a powerful and more comprehensive security screening solution to help keep air travel safe."

The technology integration is designed to help airport operations achieve higher detection rates for prohibited items concealed within baggage, along with fewer false positives. Such advancements will help airports keep up with increasing passenger volume, ensuring luggage can be efficiently screened and routed to flights, on time.

''By combining XRDI and CT technologies with state-of-the-art AI-based algorithms, it enables a new era of threat detection," said Joel Greenberg, president and CEO of Quadridox. "This partnership is exciting and goes beyond enhancing the efficiency and automation of checked baggage screening today, we are looking ahead to ensure our systems are ready for next-generation standards."

The integrated CT and XRDI system has undergone significant internal testing, achieving high performance results while maintaining baggage analysis speed. Data collection at internal and government sites, along with the development of new detection algorithms, are currently underway ahead of a planned airport trial in 2026.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About Quadridox

Quadridox applies physics-based simulation and computational imaging methods to the design and development X-ray imaging systems and algorithms. With a world-class, multi-disciplinary team of scientists and engineers that brings decades of combined product development experience to bear on challenging problems, Quadridox has developed a suite of X-ray diffraction imaging systems for medical, security, and industrial imaging applications. In addition, Quadridox has developed and deployed the QSim RT software platform, which rapidly and accurately generates synthetic X-ray data at scale across industries to meet the data needs of developers and regulators. For more information, visit: www.quadridox.com or our LinkedIn channel: www.linkedin.com/company/quadridox/

