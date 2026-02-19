Leidos system installed to help improve efficiency and safety at Reagan National Airport

RESTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower controllers and travelers at Washington, D.C.'s Reagan National Airport are expected to experience the benefits of a newly deployed Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) system designed to enhance both the efficiency and safety of flight operations.

Developed by Leidos for the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Terminal Flight Data Manager (TFDM) program, the new digital system replaces paper flight strips and provides controllers with real-time data and predictive modeling tools intended to help optimize aircraft movements on the ground. This modern capability aims to reduce delays, improve coordination, and strengthen safety across one of the nation's busiest airports.

The FAA's implementation of TFDM at Reagan National began in June of 2025 and was successfully accelerated to be operational 45% faster than the traditional 18-month deployment cycle.

"The FAA operates the most complex airspace in the world," said Roy Stevens, Homeland Sector president at Leidos. "By accelerating TFDM at Reagan National and airports across the country, we're helping the FAA reduce controller workload, streamline operations and enhance safety while making air travel more efficient and predictable for millions of people."

A major advancement in safety comes from the digital flight strips and an integrated surface display, which provide a shared, real-time view of activity for controllers, air traffic managers, and airline and airport operations. Together, these capabilities help reduce risk, increase predictability, and improve the traveler experience through smoother, safer departures and arrivals.

Ten airports currently use TFDM, with more deployments in addition to Reagan National scheduled in the months ahead. Leidos has deployed air traffic management systems across four continents, supporting safe, efficient travel for millions of passengers every day.

For more information about Leidos air traffic management solutions, visit leidos.com/atc

For more information about the TFDM program, visit https://www.faa.gov/air_traffic/technology/tfdm

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $17.2 billion for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2026. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

