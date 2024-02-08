Leidos and Sourcegraph to bring secure, AI-enabled software development to government customers

RESTON, Va., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation company, and Sourcegraph, the leading code intelligence platform, today announced an exclusive alliance to introduce secure, generative AI-enabled software development tools to government customers.

"Fireside chat" featuring (L-R) Paul Burnette, Quinn Slack and Ron Keesing during the Leidos and Sourcegraph Alliance Launch event at the Leidos global headquarters on February 6, 2024. Sourcegraph Inc. is a company developing code search and code intelligence tools that semantically indexes and analyzes large codebases so that they can be searched across commercial, open-source, local, and cloud-based repositories using Artifical Intelligence (AI) within strict security environments to speed up software development. Paul Burnette is Leidos Vice President, Director of Software Accelerator; Quinn Slack is the CEO and Co-Founder of Sourcegraph; and Ron Keesing is Leidos Senior Vice President of Technology Integration.

Sourcegraph has spent the last ten years building its code graph, which powers Cody, the AI coding assistant for writing, fixing, and maintaining code, and Code Search, which helps developers explore their entire codebase and make large-scale migrations and security fixes. In seconds, developers can use these tools to answer technical questions, correct code, generate new code blocks, and more—no matter the code host, preferred large language model (LLM), or scale of the codebase.

Leidos rapidly delivers secure software across the federal government for missions ranging from military command and control to air traffic control systems; and including critical advances in machine learning algorithms, natural language processing, computer vision and predictive analytics. Through this new alliance, Leidos and Sourcegraph plan to leverage generative AI to provide new capabilities across many markets, even for the most sensitive customer missions.

"Leidos is committed to providing our customers with trusted mission AI tools that help them prepare for success in an increasingly complex and dynamic world," said Roy Stevens, Leidos National Security Sector President. "By creating this alliance with Sourcegraph, we are enhancing our capabilities with a context-aware code platform, that empowers Leidos and its customer developers to deliver purpose-built, mission software faster and more securely."

"Leidos and Sourcegraph both understand the potential for AI in software development for the companies that embrace it early on, especially in the government sector," said Quinn Slack, CEO and co-founder of Sourcegraph. "Leidos' deep software, AI, and market expertise, paired with Cody's flexibility and powerful understanding of the codebase, means even the largest, most sophisticated organizations can harness the power of AI coding assistants to seamlessly navigate complex codebases, identify vulnerabilities, and support the highest standards of code integrity and security."

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 47,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About Sourcegraph

Sourcegraph is a code intelligence platform: "software that builds software". Their code graph powers Cody, the most powerful and accurate code AI for writing, fixing, and maintaining code, and Code Search, helping devs explore their entire codebase and make large-scale migrations and security fixes. Sourcegraph's customers include 4/5 FAANG companies, 6/10 software companies in the world by market cap, government organizations, Uber, Plaid, and many other companies building the software that pushes the world forward. For more information, visit www.sourcegraph.com.

