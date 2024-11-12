Leidos and the University of Edinburgh Partner to Drive AI and Data Science Innovation

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) has announced a partnership with the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom to advance AI and data science solutions. The partnership will leverage the university's Bayes Centre, an innovation hub for data science and AI, to address critical challenges in areas such as environmental, civil, healthcare, and national security.

Charles Newhouse, chief technology officer for Leidos UK & Europe, said: "We are excited to partner with the University of Edinburgh, a leading centre for AI research in Europe. With its research excellence, interdisciplinary approach, and innovation hubs like the Bayes Centre, the university provides an ideal environment for groundbreaking advancements in AI."

The partnership underscores Leidos' commitment to build AI that delivers high-quality outcomes while scaling efficiently. By integrating the university's cutting-edge research with Leidos' Trusted Mission AI solutions, the collaboration will drive innovation, improve operational efficiency, and deliver AI that meets the highest standards of trust and reliability.

Ron Keesing, chief AI officer at Leidos, said: "Our University Alliance Program connects Leidos with communities of innovation at top universities, and we are excited to welcome the University of Edinburgh to our global network. Universities are key partners in researching, testing, and bringing solutions to market for the nation's most challenging problems."

The collaboration will also focus on generating positive social impact, allowing Leidos to engage with the university's highly skilled, diverse talent pool of over 45,000 students. Through internships and joint projects, the partnership will help attract new talent and drive innovation across the organization.

Professor Ruth King, director of the Bayes Centre, said: "We are delighted to welcome Leidos to the Bayes Centre. The University of Edinburgh recognises the expertise Leidos has in innovating and delivering science and technology solutions across key sectors globally, and we are excited at this opportunity to build a collaborative partnership to advance technology and contribute to scientific development."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com .

About the University of Edinburgh

The University of Edinburgh is one of the world's top research-intensive universities and the birthplace of European AI. Our advanced computing capacity and world-leading informatics enable us to harness data and computational methods across disciplines to address key challenges in a responsible and ethical way.

The Bayes Centre, our flagship innovation hub for Data Science and AI, is housed at the heart of the University's campus in a purpose-built £45M facility where around 500 academics, students, and industry partners work side by side to create value from the use of AI and data, unlocking solutions and innovation.

www.ed.ac.uk/research-innovation

www.ed.ac.uk/bayes

Contact:

Alyssa Pettus

Director, External Communications, Leidos

(571) 992-5499

[email protected]

Charlotta Cederqvist

Business Development Manager, University of Edinburgh

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos