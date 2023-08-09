Leidos Announces 2023 Supplier Innovation & Technology Award Winners

RESTON, Va., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today unveiled the recipients of the 2023 Supplier Innovation & Technology awards. The annual awards, presented at the Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium on Aug. 8, honor suppliers for their excellence in technology, collaboration, partnership and innovation.

"We are thrilled to announce the exceptional recipients of this year's Supplier Innovation & Technology awards," said Bob Gemmill, Leidos Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer. "These trusted partners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to innovation, quality and collaboration. This has not only strengthened our supply chain, but also enabled unparalleled value to support our customers' missions."

As an organization committed to driving innovation and pushing the boundaries of what's possible, Leidos recognizes the critical role that its suppliers play in delivering cutting-edge solutions and driving success across various industries. The annual Supplier Innovation & Technology awards serve as a platform to acknowledge the exceptional contributions of these partners.

The 2023 winners are:

Alliance Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services

The award recognizes a supplier that contributes to the success of Leidos customers through long-term relationships that support and advance the company's strategic objectives.

Innovation Partner of the Year: Intel Corporation

The award recognizes a supplier who has consistently provided new ideas and solutions to Leidos, resulting in increased efficiencies for customer deliverables.

Channel Partner of the Year: Carahsoft

The award recognizes a supplier who has helped Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions. Their support resulted in effective bottom-line savings, increased revenue or performance outcomes and consistently demonstrated a collaborative business relationship with Leidos.

Small Business Channel Partner of the Year: ThunderCat Technology

The award recognizes a small business supplier who has helped Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions, resulting in effective bottom-line savings and increased revenue or performance outcomes.

Emerging Technology Partner of the Year: HashiCorp

The award recognizes a supplier with outstanding product design and engineering in cutting edge technology products that help our customers achieve mission success.

Account Manager of the Year: Aaron Cooperman, Carahsoft

The award recognizes an account executive/manager who consistently provides excellent service to Leidos and fosters a collaborative partnership.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

SOURCE Leidos