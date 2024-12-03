Leidos announces $750,000 donation to Hampton University

Gift will support scholarships, technology enhancements, and student engagement

RESTON, Va., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) today announced a $750,000 donation to Hampton University in Hampton, Virginia. The gift will benefit students and faculty across multiple disciplines, including the School of Science, the School of Engineering, the School of Liberal Arts and Education, as well as various technological advancements at the university.

"We are proud to join with Hampton University to invest in the future of education and technology," said Leidos CEO Tom Bell. "This gift reflects the strength of our relationship with the school and our ongoing commitment to fostering innovation, developing talent, and ensuring students have the tools and experiences they need to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world."

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of Leidos," said Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams. "This donation will directly impact our students by providing them with vital scholarship opportunities, hands-on learning experiences, and access to advanced technology. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with Leidos, which will enrich both our academic programs and the broader community."

The multi-year Leidos contribution will fund student scholarships, provide students with learning opportunities at Leidos facilities, and enhance Hampton University's technology infrastructure to foster a more dynamic and interactive educational environment. The donation will also support establishing the Leidos Innovation Studio at Hampton University, further strengthening the collaboration between academia and industry. The new Leidos Innovation Studio workspace will enable students to intern with Leidos and work on real-world projects, providing valuable exposure to industry practices and professionals.

The contribution to Hampton University is another example of Leidos' steadfast commitment to supporting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), including a donation announced earlier this month to Drake State Community & Technical College in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About Hampton University

Hampton University, nestled along the scenic shores of Hampton, Virginia, is a dynamic historically Black institution with a storied legacy of academic excellence, pioneering research, and dedicated community service. Here, students discover an empowering environment that fuels their ambitions, nurtures their potential, and inspires them to rise, lead, and excel.

Founded in 1868, Hampton combines a robust liberal arts education with a strong emphasis on scientific and professional disciplines, offering a wide range of distinctive programs, including leading-edge degrees in STEM, business, arts, and health sciences. The University is at the forefront of research in areas such as atmospheric science, cancer treatment, and cybersecurity, driving innovation that impacts the world. Additionally, the newly launched School of Religion stands out as the first HBCU to offer a doctoral degree in theology, religious studies, and ministry. Contributing $530 million annually to both the regional and the Commonwealth of Virginia's economy, Hampton plays a vital role in regional development while championing diversity, inclusion, and opportunity.

Recognized by Money Magazine as one of the "Best Colleges in America" and honored by Coastal Virginia as the "Best Private College," Hampton University is a close-knit community of learners and educators representing 44 states and 32 territories and nations. Committed to nurturing intellectual curiosity, critical thinking, and global citizenship, Hampton prepares its students to lead and thrive in an evolving world. For more information, visit www.hamptonu.edu.

Contact:

Alyssa Pettus

(571) 526-6743

[email protected]

Brandon VerVelde

(571) 526-6257

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.