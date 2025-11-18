Leidos to participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

Leidos Holdings, Inc.

Nov 18, 2025, 08:00 ET

Live audio webcast available on Dec. 3, 2025, from 12:10 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. ET

RESTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) today announced it will participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference being held in New York City.

Chris Cage, chief financial officer, will engage in a question and answer "fireside chat" on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, at 12:10 p.m. ET.  

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Leidos Investor Relations website at http://ir.leidos.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation at the same link listed above for 30 days afterward.

About Leidos
Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

CONTACTS:




Media contact:

Investor Relations:

Brandon Ver Velde

Stuart Davis

571.926.1627

571.526.6124

[email protected]

[email protected]

