Leidos Announces Deployment of SkyLine-X™ in New Zealand

RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced the successful deployment of its SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management (ATM) system in collaboration with Airways New Zealand. The deployment marks a significant step forward in the continued delivery of safe and efficient air navigation services across the New Zealand airspace.

"We are thrilled to support Airways New Zealand's deployment of our SkyLine-X system," said Ed Sayadian, Senior Vice President and Operations Manager at Leidos. "Reaching this milestone demonstrates a collaborative commitment to create an air traffic management system fit for the future. SkyLine-X's technology increases resilience and flexibility, and paves the way for sustainable solutions for air traffic management."

The deployment replaces Airways New Zealand's existing domestic ATM platform with a new system featuring a virtual multi-channel architecture for resilience against common mode and cyclical failures. It also introduces a new surveillance tracker for enhanced safety, and an upgraded modeler that will help Airways move towards Trajectory Based Operations (TBO), which would increase air traffic throughput.

"By working closely with Leidos, our in-house software team has been able to tailor a new mission critical system to our needs," said Geoff Peck, Chief Information Officer at Airways New Zealand. "The relationship between our technical team and Leidos has been critical to creating a platform that will allow us to deliver even safer, more efficient and sustainable services into the future."

SkyLine-X will support the full domestic structure of New Zealand's airspace, covering all tower, approach and en-route systems.

