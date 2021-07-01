Leidos Announces Leadership Changes as Part of Ongoing Optimization Efforts

RESTON, Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced leadership changes as part of ongoing efforts to optimize internal processes and develop talent.

The following changes are effective Monday, July 5:

Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Paul Engola will serve as EVP, National Security Space, leading a strategic effort, in cooperation with all business groups, to help chart the way forward in this emerging market. Previously, Engola served as deputy group president for Leidos' former Defense and Intelligence Group, as well as in various roles within Lockheed Martin Space Systems. George Reiter , senior vice president for Leidos' Human Resources Centers of Excellence, will act as CHRO while a thoughtful search for a replacement is conducted.





"These leaders have demonstrated their commitment to the Leidos team and expertise in multiple fields," said Roger Krone, Leidos chairman and CEO. "As we continue to grow as an enterprise, we must adjust to the changes we will see in our addressable markets. Our ability to remain flexible and agile in addressing customer needs is vital to our success."

