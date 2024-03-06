Leidos Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

RESTON, Va., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 innovation company, today announced it has entered into a multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The agreement will leverage each company's unique strengths to accelerate innovation for new and existing customers in both the public sector and select commercial markets.

"We're excited to build on our existing work with AWS and create innovative solutions for our customers," said Steve Hull, President of Leidos' Digital Modernization Sector. "Through this agreement, Leidos will align our investments in federal mission solutions with AWS's portfolio of cloud computing and enterprise data management services to enhance innovation and efficiency for our customers."

Leidos and AWS have a proven track record of successfully working together providing solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD) and the federal government. This includes leveraging the Impact Level (IL) 5 accredited AWS environment for end-to-end situational awareness and operations, pilot and production deployments of Contact-Center-as-a-Service solutions as an Amazon Connect Delivery Partner, efficient cloud migrations, internal research and development, as well as workforce development in AWS and cloud certifications.

The collaboration between Leidos and AWS expands upon an existing relationship by dedicating resources focused on enterprise data management and analysis, automation and AI. It also utilizes capabilities within multi-domain operations, with an emphasis on hybrid architectures and managed service consumption models. Through this collaboration, both organizations will bring together new resources needed to enable go-to-market offerings.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 47,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

