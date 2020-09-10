Leidos Appoints Lieutenant General Darrell K. Williams (Ret.) to Vice President, Defense Group Logistics

"Darrell brings a deep understanding of our customers' 'can't fail' missions and an unwavering commitment to their success," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group president. "Through his experience directing supply chains for the U.S. military, as well as federal, state, local and international partners, and overseeing the National Defense Stockpile, Darrell has demonstrated strong leadership, supporting optimization and change management. We are proud to add Darrell to our strong bench of talent providing reliable and innovative support for our customers."

The Leidos Defense Group includes a diverse portfolio of systems, solutions and services covering air, land, sea, space and cyberspace for customers worldwide.

Williams most recently served as the Director of the Defense Logistics Agency, headquartered in Fort Belvoir, Va. He provided strategic leadership for the Defense Department's combat support agency for worldwide logistics and oversaw the National Defense Stockpile, an international network of 25 distribution centers, as well as the department's process for reverse logistics. He led a global, expeditionary workforce of over 25,000 military personnel and civilians.

Williams is a distinguished military graduate of the Hampton Institute's Reserve Officer Training Corps program and was commissioned into the Army Quartermaster Corps in 1983. Williams is a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College, the School of Advanced Military Studies and a distinguished graduate of the National War College. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the Hampton Institute and master's degrees in military arts and sciences, national security and strategic studies, and business management (logistics).

