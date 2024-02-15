Leidos Awarded $143M DIA Technology Platform Contract

RESTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology global leader, was recently awarded a new task order contract from the Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) Science & Technology (S&T) Directorate. Through this award, Leidos will design and implement a Tasking, Collection, Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination (TCPED) system for the DIA's Open Source Intelligence Integration Center (OSIC).

The task order award has a total estimated value of $143 million under the DOMEX Technology Platform (DTP) single award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract (IDIQ). Work will be performed in the National Capital Region with remote software development across Leidos facilities.

The new task order builds upon the agency's ongoing success with the National Media Exploitation Center's (NMEC) Data Discovery Platform (D3P) under the DTP IDIQ. D3P enhances the processing and enrichment of petabytes of unstructured, heterogeneous multi-modal data from across the Department of Defense, intelligence community and partners. This enables discovery, retrieval and sharing of vital intelligence data across multiple federal agencies.

"This award serves as an important investment to operationalize artificial intelligence/machine learning capabilities in support of a critical intelligence mission," said Roy Stevens, Leidos National Security Sector President. "Our work is a testament to the Leidos legacy of innovative, mission-focused and data-driven solutions. We look forward to extending our technical and mission success at NMEC to OSIC and across the DIA S&T Directorate."

The new program will bring together Leidos data science research and technology development teams from NMEC to expand collection and exploitation work at OSIC. This work will help OSIC address future national security challenges by operationalizing artificial intelligence and machine learning, enabling new insights from the nation's most critical and sensitive data streams.

