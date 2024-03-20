Leidos Establishes Air Traffic Management Office in Indo-Pacific Region

RESTON, Va., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 innovation company, has announced the establishment of an Air Traffic Management (ATM) Research and Collaboration Center in Singapore to keep pace with the rapidly evolving demands of global aviation. This operational expansion is intended to deliver safe and efficient solutions to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Air Navigation Service Providers in the Indo-Pacific region.

"This expansion represents the next step in delivering the highest level of airspace services to the Indo-Pacific region," said Ed Sayadian, Leidos senior vice president, transportation solutions. "We are excited to grow our regional team with innovative thinkers who will engage with a broad base of global air transportation stakeholders to advance critical air traffic management capabilities."

Axel Bensch has been appointed to lead operations in the region as well as the new center, bringing with him more than 25 years of commercial aviation and ATM expertise. Under his leadership, the Center will collaborate with regional universities, research institutes and industry partners to augment international air traffic solutions and enhance operations in the region leveraging Leidos' 65-year history of supporting air navigation service providers and their mission.

The Center will also provide collaborative research and development for advanced capabilities in trajectory-based operations and international air traffic flow management through Skyline-XTM – Leidos' comprehensive air traffic management platform.

For more on Leidos' extensive solutions in air traffic management, visit www.leidos.com/ATM.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 47,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com .

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

SOURCE Leidos