Leidos awarded $158 million U.S. Air Force command and control emergency management contract

RESTON, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation leader, was recently awarded a follow-on prime contract to develop and expand the Air Force's Command and Control Incident Management Emergency Response Application (C2IMERA). The single-award contract was awarded by Kessel Run, a division within the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. The contract has a six-month base period of performance with four one-year options and two six-month options. It has a value of $158 million if all options are exercised.

"C2IMERA provides Air Force personnel and installations with secure and resilient information capabilities that are integrated, interoperable, and adaptable," said Mike Rickels, Leidos senior vice president, Decision Advantage Solutions. "Our collaboration with the Air Force in maturing C2IMERA's command and control capability now spans a decade. We look forward to this next step in scaling and evolving the advanced C2IMERA tool to enhance the Air Force's operational advantage."

Under the contract, Leidos will continue to develop C2IMERA and work to expand the system to include all Air Force installations, associated forward operating locations, and contingency locations for command and control and emergency management requirements. This scaling is intended to incorporate an expanded user base, including emergency response services, local governments, and host nations.

C2IMERA is a Leidos-developed, government-owned software application system that provides an integrated composite picture of wing and unit resources for planning, force employment, emergency management, C2 monitoring, and reporting. The Air Force and other stakeholders use C2IMERA for decision advantage in day-to-day operations and across the conflict continuum to prevent, protect against, mitigate, respond to, and recover installations from physical hazards or threats.

Leidos developed C2IMERA at the company's software factories. In 2018, it became the first externally developed program to be integrated into Kessel Run. Leidos has been responsible for C2IMERA's development along with its predecessor product, Unit Command and Control (UC2), since 2014.

Leidos currently supports approximately 25,000 C2IMERA users across 90 locations worldwide.

Learn more about C2IMERA's capabilities and Leidos' development here.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 47,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

