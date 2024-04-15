Leidos awarded $267 million Army C5ISR and COTS systems task order

RESTON, Va., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation leader, was recently awarded a follow-on prime contract to provide the U.S. Army with technology-enabled services, including hardware sustainment, modernization, refresher training, and logistics support. The Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3), indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) task order, has a base period of 11 months, and a maximum value of $267 million, if all four one-year options are exercised.

Under the task order, Leidos experts in Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, & Reconnaissance (C5ISR) will assess Army hardware capabilities against performance parameters, build out hardware configurations, and implement upgrades. Leidos will also help to coordinate equipment warehousing, shipping, and warranty repair.

The task order was awarded by Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground. Work performed by Leidos will support the Communications Electronics Command, Integrated Logistics Support Center, Field Support Directorate, and Force Modernization Division. Since February 2011, the Leidos team has fielded nearly 9,000 C5ISR systems and provided nearly 13,000 training courses to more than 167,000 soldiers.

"These are critical capabilities and training our customer needs to deliver and modernize tactical network environments for the warfighter at the point of need," said Jason McCarthy, Leidos senior vice president, Engineering, Integration & Operations. "We are proud to provide the Army with the digital workflows needed to support C5ISR hardware services."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's 47,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

