Leidos Awarded $2.5 Billion Contract to Support NASA's Enterprise IT Operations

RESTON, Va., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded the Advanced Enterprise Global Information Technology Solutions (AEGIS) contract by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to provide telecommunications, cloud and data center services across all of the agency's centers and facilities. The $2.5 billion contract includes a 10 year period of performance if all options and award terms are exercised.

"Our work with NASA to evolve their IT infrastructure ultimately helps support their mission of returning to the moon, exploring the universe and continuing to learn more about our own planet," said Leidos Civil Group President Jim Moos. "We look forward to providing communication, data center, cloud and cybersecurity services to NASA to further enable mission-critical operations."

AEGIS is designed to provide a seamless communications infrastructure that encompasses both wide-area and center local-area networks while supporting cybersecurity, collaboration tools, emergency and early warning systems, telephony, cabling and radio systems.

In addition to AEGIS, Leidos provides enterprise IT services to NASA through the NASA End-User Services and Technologies (NEST) contract. Both of these contracts support NASA's overall IT operation and mission.

