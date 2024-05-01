Leidos awarded $206M NGA mission software modernization contract

RESTON, Va., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation leader, was recently awarded a contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's (NGA) Exploitation Services Program to sustain and modernize geospatial processing for increased efficiency and interoperability. The single award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract, referred to as Maru, has a ceiling value of $206 million, if all task orders are exercised over a five-year period of performance.

"Geospatial analysts and data scientists face a deluge of data at a demanding pace," said Roy Stevens, Leidos National Security Sector President. "Leidos' intelligence analysts and software experts are working together to create better geospatial tools to support NGA's mission."

Under Maru, Leidos will provide mission software development, sustainment and technology insertion, testing and user-acceptance, and enterprise deployment of analytical capabilities for geospatial processing. The systems support NGA's day-to-day operations, including imagery and geospatial analysis, as well as data and imagery science.

Leidos draws on its global experience in mission software and tech-enabled services, including intelligence tradecraft, to lead innovation in the geospatial community.

Approved for public release, NGA-U-2024-00902.

