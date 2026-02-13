Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

RESTON, Va., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per outstanding share of the company's common stock. The cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 16, 2026.

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

