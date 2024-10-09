Leidos awarded $249M Army force protection contract

Company to provide enhanced biometrics applications for 92 additional CONUS and OCONUS locations

RESTON, Va., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE ® 500 innovation company, was recently awarded the Automated Installation Entry (AIE) Next Generation contract to enhance security at 92 additional Army and select Joint-Service installation access control points located around the world. The single award IDIQ was awarded by the Army Contract Command for the Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors. The follow-on contract has a six-year period of performance with a total ceiling value of $249 million.

"We are proud to be the Army's solution of choice for access control and security for all Army installations worldwide," said Mike Diggins, Senior Vice President, Homeland and Force Protection Solutions at Leidos. "Our use of cloud technology and biometrics applications is intended to enable secure, frictionless pedestrian and vehicle throughput at military access control points."

As the AIE prime contractor, Leidos has transformed the Army's enterprise Physical Access Control System to a fully extensible cloud-based solution with advanced biometrics modalities. Leidos develops its biometric systems, including those for AIE, to validate digital identities and to incorporate evolving cybersecurity protections. The cloud deployment is designed to provide near real-time updates to authentication requirements in response to changing force protection conditions.

AIE is the Army's program of record to expedite access control for authorized personnel and vehicles, validating identification credentials against authoritative and law enforcement databases. Leidos will perform work on site at Army and Joint-Service installations, with systems engineering and test activities primarily executed at their Edgewood, Maryland facility.

"In collaboration with the Army customer, we've been able to demonstrate cloud-scale and persistent innovation to advance force protection solutions," Diggins said. "We're excited to apply this success to the next generation of the program."

