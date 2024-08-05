Leidos awarded $276 million Defense Department contract to research and develop critical minerals and materials for use in munitions

RESTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation leader, has been awarded a $276 million task order to support the Department of Defense (DOD) Information Analysis Center to conduct research and development (R&D) of critical minerals and materials for use in munitions and to promote energetics supply chain resiliency. Leidos was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoDIAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

"A resilient energetics supply chain will help ensure our warfighters are ready for any conflict, while reducing our nation's reliance on foreign sources," said Mike Diggins, Leidos senior vice president and homeland and force protection business area leader. "With more than three decades supporting energetics R&D at Picatinny Arsenal, our team will help the DOD synthesize and scale-up domestic minerals and materials production."

About DODIAC Program

The DoDIAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

Disclaimer: This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program (DoDIAC), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0009. Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the DoD.

