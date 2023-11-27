Leidos awarded $32M defense radar contract

News provided by

Leidos

27 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos, a Fortune 500® science and technology company, announced it was recently awarded a new $32 million contract by the Marine Corps System Command (MARCORSYSCOM) through the Consortium Management Group (CMG). The defense radar systems development contract calls for four Medium Range Air Defense Radar (MRADR) prototype systems within a two-year span. The company's Dynetics team will be leading the development of the required sensors.

"This win represents a significant transition for the Leidos team," said Larry Barisciano, the weapons technology operations manager for Leidos' Dynetics Group. "Our successful R&D process has created a path for this opportunity to become a true program of record. We're excited to begin developing, producing and deploying these sensors for our nation's Marines."

Leidos' Dynetics Group previously developed the Marine Expeditionary Long Range Persistent Sensor (MELPS) assets through the Office of Naval Research Multi-domain Radar in Contested Environments (MuDRaCE) program, which was managed by Leidos' Innovation Center (LInC). Those sensors provide a 360-degree field of view that combines digitized antennas and receivers with sophisticated signal processing techniques to provide a persistent, high-quality air picture with no detectable electromagnetic footprint.

Work on the new systems will be based off expertise from previous sensor development programs as well as feedback from live demonstrations.

Work will primarily be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with some labor conducted in Arlington, Virginia. The current delivery date is scheduled for 2025.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Media Contacts:       
Alyssa Pettus                                                                       
Dynetics Group Communications Director
O: 571-526-6743 | C: 571-992-5499
[email protected] 

Mackenzie Hicks
Dynetics Communications Specialist
O: 256-964-4034 | C: 2556-929-5229
shawna.hicks@dynetics.com

SOURCE Leidos

Also from this source

Leidos Partnership Continues MHS GENESIS Overseas Deployment in Second Planned International Wave

Leidos Partnership Continues MHS GENESIS Overseas Deployment in Second Planned International Wave

The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) today announced it successfully delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record (EHR) to an...
Leidos Deploys Potable Water System to International Space Station

Leidos Deploys Potable Water System to International Space Station

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, announced the successful deployment of its Exploration Potable Water Dispenser...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Homeland Security

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.