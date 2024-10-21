Leidos awarded $331 million contract to modernize the Army's Global Unified Network

RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation leader, was recently awarded a new contract to modernize the U.S. Army's network in alignment with the Army's Network Modernization Strategy and Army Unified Network Plan. The contract was awarded by the Army Program Executive Office for Command, Control and Communications-Tactical Global Enterprise Network Modernization-OCONUS (PEO C3T GENM-O). The contract has a one-year base period of performance with four one-year option periods. The contract has a total value of $331 million if all options are exercised.

"Winning this $331 million contract is a significant milestone for Leidos and underscores our commitment to supporting the U.S. Army's modernization efforts," said Steve Hull, president of Leidos' digital modernization sector. "We are proud to partner with the Army in deploying the Global Unified Network, which will enhance interoperability and security across all levels of operations. This initiative not only aligns with the Army's Network Modernization Strategy but also aims to position us at the forefront of advancing military communication capabilities in an increasingly complex global landscape."

The Army's Global Unified Network (AGUN) utilizes Software Defined Network technologies that integrate and support the Army's transition to a Zero Trust Architecture to allow for the divestiture of the Joint Regional Security Stacks. Under the contract, Leidos will deploy AGUN to individual Army sites to deliver a standardized, orchestrated modern network architecture, aiming to make applications, data, and enterprise services are accessible, trusted and interoperable across the globe.

