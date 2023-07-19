Leidos awarded $375 million contract to support Director of National Intelligence

RESTON, Va., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a prime contract to provide intelligence, technical, financial and management services to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI). The single award, cost-plus-award-fee contract has a one-year base period of performance and six one-year options. The awarded value is $375 million.

"We are pleased to continue our seventeen-year legacy supporting ODNI," said Roy Stevens, Leidos Intelligence Group president. "Our exceptional experience and subject matter expertise will enable timely delivery and streamlined coordination while adapting to a dynamic environment. We look forward to continuing this work and ensuring ODNI receives the best support to carry out its mission."

Leidos will work to maximize synergies and efficiencies for ODNI by aligning intelligence, technical, financial and management services with clear lines of contractor responsibility. This will help enable ODNI to execute its responsibilities, achieve the DNI's vision and support effective and efficient mission success to the intelligence community.

Through this contract Leidos will provide analytic, intelligence management, and systems analysis support covering a wide range of regional and functional topics. These intelligence services will operate in an environment where priorities continuously and quickly evolve. Technical services include systems integration, cybersecurity, science and technology, counterintelligence, IT project management, security and risk management. Additional management services include supporting facilities, assets, logistics and information.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

