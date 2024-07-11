Leidos awarded $476 million NASA Cargo Mission Support contract

RESTON, Va., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation leader, was recently awarded a new contract to continue providing cargo mission engineering and integration services for NASA's International Space Station (ISS) Program and Artemis campaign. The award has a total potential value of $476 million with a base period of performance of two years. Work will primarily be performed at Leidos' facilities in Webster, Texas.

"Leidos is at the forefront of advancing human spaceflight," said Liz Porter, president of Leidos Health & Civil sector. "From ensuring safe water for long-duration missions with our new Exploration Potable Water Dispenser to studying the impacts of radiation and microgravity, we are addressing some of the most critical challenges in space exploration."

"Whether it's aboard the International Space Station or pushing the boundaries even further on Artemis, crew-sustaining provisions play a critical role in successful missions," said Debbie Wells, Leidos vice president, Space Exploration and Mission Operations. "For more than two decades, the Leidos team has carefully and painstakingly prepared cargo to withstand both the intense forces of a rocket launch and the microgravity of orbit to sustain human presence in space. We look forward to continuing to support this critical work for NASA to ensure mission success."

Leidos will provide analytical and physical processing for NASA missions and perform engineering, maintenance, and operations support. Leidos will also develop, fabricate, and certify hardware to support mission objectives. Leidos will also implement the space station and Artemis manifest requirements for launch, return, and disposal, as well as support logistical and integration functions to maintain adequate crew provisions and supplies to sustain human presence in space.

Leidos designed and developed the Exploration Potable Water Dispenser (xPWD), which provides potable-quality water at the proper temperature for both food and beverage rehydration. The xPWD was deployed in its final location aboard the ISS on August 30, 2023.

Leidos has performed cargo mission support work for NASA since 2004, supporting over 160 ISS Visiting Vehicle Missions delivering over 310,000 pounds of cargo and science and over 85 ISS Return Vehicle Missions recovering and distributing over 115,000 pounds of science and cargo.

