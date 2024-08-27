Leidos awarded $51 million contract to enhance missile warning capabilities

RESTON, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation leader, was recently awarded a Missile Warning/Missile Track Enhancement (MW/MT) contract by the Space Systems Command, Strategic Warning and Surveillance Systems Acquisition Delta. Leidos will provide mission software and technology-enabled services to enhance missile warning capabilities for the Combatant Commanders Integrated Command and Control Systems (CCIC2S). The award has a base period of performance of 54 months.

"Leidos offers exceptional expertise in sensing, sense-making, and support for decision-making for our national security space customers," said Jason McCarthy, Leidos senior vice president, Engineering, Integration & Operations. "We'll work to enhance CCIC2S by enabling open architecture solutions, improving speed for system modifications, and reducing overall cost of ownership to customers."

Under the contract, Leidos will provide Model Based Systems Engineering, Development/Security/Operations, software integration, and deployment. These capabilities will assist Space Systems Command to process non-traditional data sources for integration into the CCIC2S enterprise. Furthermore, these improvements will advance the fusion of weapons systems data to support enhanced accuracy of MW/MT systems.

