Leidos awarded $738 million U.S. Air Force cybersecurity and IT support contract

RESTON, Va., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation leader, was recently awarded a $738 million follow-on contract to provide enterprise information technology (IT) and telecommunications support, including cybersecurity, to Headquarters Air Force, Headquarters Space Force, Air Force District of Washington, and other Department of the Air Force activities and missions in the national capital region. The single-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract has a one-year base period of performance, with four one-year options and one six-month option.

"We are committed to continue delivering secure, resilient technology solutions for the U.S. Air Force," said Steve Hull, Leidos digital modernization sector president. "Leidos brings more than five decades of continuous support for the Air Force's operating environment and a strong track record of improving operational effectiveness. We take great pride in securing critical, no-fail missions essential to our national security and we are excited to keep advancing the Air Force mission together."

Under the contract, Leidos will support all components of the Air Force in the national capital region, including the National Military Command Center. Leidos' work will include cybersecurity, enterprise IT operations, IT asset management, program management as well as plans, projects and engineering services.

Leidos has continuously supported enterprise IT and telecommunications for the Air Force in the national capital region since 2003.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's 47,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com .

