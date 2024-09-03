Leidos awarded CDC's National Health Safety Network modernization contract

RESTON, Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a Fortune® 500 innovation company, was recently awarded the National Healthcare Safety Network (NHSN) Development, Maintenance, Support, and Modernization contract by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases. Leidos will leverage its data management and mission software expertise to continue delivering a secure NHSN platform, including the necessary support applications and inputs from partnering federal agencies. The contract has a total value of $51 million over a five-year period of performance.

"NHSN is a critical cornerstone in enhancing patient safety and healthcare delivery across the U.S.," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health & Civil Sector President. "Since the inception of NHSN in 2003, our collaboration with the CDC has empowered over 160,000 users at more than 38,000 facilities with reliable and actionable data. Our combined efforts ensure the secure transmission of healthcare data across evolving sites of care, driving improvements in patient outcomes and fostering system modernization and efficiency."

Leidos will work to continue to advance and modernize the NHSN application. NHSN facilitates electronic messaging directly from electronic health records, informs rapid, tailored infection prevention, and allows decision-makers to monitor healthcare system capacity. Additionally, the platform tracks vaccination uptake in healthcare settings, monitors blood safety errors, and helps prevent the spread of emerging and enduring threats, such as COVID-19, healthcare associated infections, and antimicrobial-resistant infections.

The NHSN serves nearly all U.S. hospitals, nursing homes, dialysis facilities, and ambulatory surgery centers. This contract will extend Leidos' support in providing the critical data necessary to understand the success of prevention efforts and practices in healthcare, ultimately determining the quality and safety of care delivered in U.S. healthcare facilities.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com .

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Contact:

Alyssa Pettus

(571) 526-6743

[email protected]

Brandon VerVelde

(571) 526-6257

[email protected]

SOURCE Leidos Holdings, Inc.