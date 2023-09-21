Leidos awarded contract to provide CJADC2 support to Joint Chiefs

RESTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a new prime contract to provide combined joint all-domain command and control (CJADC2) analysis and support to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Joint Staff (JS) J6 Joint Assessment Division (JAD). The cost-plus-fixed-fee, single-award contract has a period of performance of five years and six months. The contract has an approximate value of $74 million.

"We are pleased to deepen our 31 years of experience collaborating with the Joint Staff and other DoD organizations through this new contract," said Will Johnson, Leidos Defense Group senior vice president and Logistics and Mission Support operations manager. "Our team was purpose-built with unique domain expertise and analytical capabilities to help JAD accomplish its mission. We look forward to accelerating decision-making advantage for our warfighters in the era of CJADC2."

Leidos will provide analytical, engineering and deployable services to support JAD's operational analysis. This will include demonstration, experimentation and assessment of both emerging and fielded command and control (C2) information systems and procedures. Leidos will assist JAD by producing decision-quality data to improve Joint C2 interoperability on various automation and cloud platforms.

JAD provides the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff with a robust capability to conduct full spectrum analysis of joint missions from the laboratory to the operational environments. This produces data-driven assessments and recommendations that support decisions to improve Joint C5I and interoperability to enable a more lethal force.

