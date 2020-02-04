Leidos Awarded Contract to Provide NORAD and USNORTHCOM Network Operations & Maintenance Services

RESTON, Va., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a prime contract by the General Services Administration in support of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) to provide network operations and general IT maintenance services to the command's systems directorate. The single award, hybrid firm-fixed price time and material contract has a one-year base period of performance followed by four one-year option periods and a final six month option period, at an approximate value of more than $75 million, if all options are exercised. Work will be performed at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City.

Under the contract, Leidos will help ensure secure, reliable, and uninterrupted availability of the command's IP networks and associated capabilities. Key services to be provided include information transport, network distribution and monitoring, computing services, application services, technical management, and cybersecurity. Additionally, Leidos will support the Combatant Command (COCOM) Mission Service category with service desk and technical management functions.

"Leidos is proud to keep NORAD and USNORTHCOM warfighters connected as they defend citizens and interests in North America," said Daniel Voce, Leidos senior vice president, Enterprise Cyber and Solutions. "Our consummate past performance in global network operations and sustainment will serve the combatant command well in keeping watch and outpacing threats should they arise."

About Leidos



Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 36,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.



Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Contact: Melissa Koskovich

(571) 526-6011

Koskovichm@Leidos.com





Suzzanna Martinez

(303) 299-5343

suzzanna.m.martinez@leidos.com

SOURCE Leidos

Related Links

http://www.leidos.com

