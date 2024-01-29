Leidos awarded contract to support ARPA-H

RESTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation company, was recently awarded a prime contract by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). The hybrid firm fixed price/time and materials contract was awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and has a one-year base period of performance and two one-year options.

"We are thrilled to work with ARPA-H building the infrastructure and capabilities necessary to drive biomedical breakthroughs and groundbreaking health discoveries," said Liz Porter, Leidos health and civil sector president. "Leveraging our expertise in delivering health solutions to improve health outcomes and efficiencies will empower ARPA-H as the agency grows and evolves. We look forward to helping them tackle the most pressing health challenges facing society today."

ARPA-H supports the development of high-impact transformative biomedical and health research as an independent entity of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Through this contract, Leidos will provide scalable solutions and resilient systems to the agency's mission accelerating better health outcomes for everyone. The company will provide ARPA-H with a full range of IT support, design, development, and implementation.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's 47,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

