Leidos Awarded FAA Mode S Radar System Modernization Contract

RESTON, Va., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded a prime contract by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to replace the agency's Mode S Beacon Systems under the Mode S Beacon Replacement System (MSBRS) contract. The contract has a four-year base period of performance followed by four two-year option periods, at an approximate value of $450 million, if all options are exercised. Work will be performed in Gaithersburg, Md., Eagan, Minn., and Chesapeake, Va.

The Mode S Beacon System is a secondary surveillance radar (beacon) capable of providing surveillance and specific aircraft information necessary to support Air Traffic Control (ATC) automation in all traffic environments. The FAA currently has 137 operational and 11 support Mode S radar systems across the National Airspace System (NAS).

Under the MSBRS contract, Leidos, along with Thales, a leading provider of Mode S beacon systems, will perform program management, systems engineering, design and development, system test and evaluation, training, production, and site implementation. The modern Mode S beacon system will help the FAA increase operational availability and performance of the system, supporting common and consistent interface requirements, and providing a modern system that complies with current FAA Security Standards.

"Leidos is excited to grow its portfolio of work with the FAA," said Fran Hill, senior vice president of Leidos Transportation Solutions. "Our team stands ready to deliver capabilities needed to meet FAA surveillance objectives."

Leidos continues to provide critical systems to the FAA accepted systems including En Route Automation Modernization (ERAM), Advanced Technology Oceanic Procedures (ATOP), Time Based Flow Management (TBFM), Terminal Flight Data Management (TFDM), and serving the general aviation community, most recently by being awarded the FAA's Future Flight Services Program (FFSP) contract.

