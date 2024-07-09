Leidos awarded Medicaid Enterprise Systems Integrator contract

RESTON, Va., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune® 500 innovation company, has been awarded the Medicaid Enterprise Systems Integrator contract by North Dakota Health and Human Services. Leidos will provide systems integration support to transition North Dakota's existing Medicaid Management Information Systems to an integrated, scalable, and secure modular system.

"Transitioning North Dakota's legacy Medicaid systems to a modern system will help provide a better healthcare experience for patients, providers and administrators," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health & Civil Sector President. "Building on our strength of innovation and proven expertise in technology modernization, we look forward to delivering tailored solutions that empower data-driven decision making. This modernization project will help position North Dakota to embrace and harness future advancements."

Leidos will support North Dakota's goals of improving health outcomes and ensuring efficient, effective, and economical management of its Medicaid program through Medicaid Enterprise Systems (MES) modernization. MES involves a comprehensive set of technologies and solutions that manage and administer benefits in compliance with federal and state regulations. Leidos will collaborate with North Dakota Health and Human Services to meet the unique challenges of modernizing MES, optimizing data management, ensuring interoperability, and executing seamless transition.

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 47,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

