Leidos Awarded New Task Order to Support Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

RESTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a new task order by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The hybrid firm-fixed-price, time and materials order has a total estimated value of $197 million. Leidos will support the Office of Information Technology (OIT) and the Infrastructure and User Support Group through this order.

"We are delighted to extend our work with CMS in its transformative digital modernization journey, elevating the end-user experience to new heights," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group President. "With a steadfast commitment to innovation, Leidos is dedicated to delivering tailored solutions that align with the mission of CMS. Our collective efforts are geared towards empowering CMS employees with a seamless and enriching end-user experience, enabling them to maintain their focus on delivering essential health coverage to more than 100 million people."

Through this order, Leidos will deliver a personalized and modern IT support service to CMS. This encompasses the implementation of new processes to streamline end-users' experiences and the integration of advanced technologies across multiple platforms while maintaining the highest standards of data protection for CMS.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. The company's 46,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $14.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Certain statements in this announcement constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the "Risk Factors" set forth in Leidos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2022, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Leidos does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

