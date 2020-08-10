Leidos Awarded SOCOM Tactical Airborne Multi-Sensor Platforms (STAMP) Follow-On Operational and Support Contract for Program Manager Sensors - Aerial Intelligence (PM SAI)

RESTON, Va., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a task order by Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract. It has a total value of $649 million and includes a one-year base period of performance followed by four one-year option periods. Work will be performed in various locations both within the Contiguous United States (CONUS) and Outside the Contiguous United States (OCONUS).

"We have assembled a proven, best-of-breed team who are deeply committed to the success of the STAMP mission," said Gerry Fasano, Leidos Defense Group president. "We are proud to support the SOCOM community with tactical ISR operations, system integration, and sustainment for commercial derivative aircraft for the Special Operations Command."

Through this contract Leidos will provide pilot services, airborne sensor operators, hub and spoke operations/excursion support, staffing for the Intelligence Coordination Center, system training, logistics, aircraft and primary mission equipment maintenance and integration, configuration management and engineering support services in support of the program's DHC- 8 and King Air 300 aircraft.

