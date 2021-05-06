Leidos Awarded Spot on $12.6 Billion DIA SITE III IT Support Contract

RESTON, Va., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently named as an awardee for the Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III (SITE III) contract vehicle. The 10-year multiple-award contract holds a total estimated value of $12.6 billion. As an awardee, Leidos will continue supporting DIA and compete for task orders to support the overall program. SITE III is DIA's third consecutive Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to address the evolving information technology (IT) requirements vital to the security of the United States. The contract facilitates worldwide coverage for integrated IT intelligence requirements and technical support services to the DIA and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

"DIA's decision to award Leidos the SITE III contract represents their trust in our IT prowess and our proven success securing sensitive assets and critical infrastructure, systems and applications," said Leidos Intelligence Group President Vicki Schmanske. "Our customers are constantly faced with unrelenting threats and adversaries, and this award allows us to help combat these threats. We're proud to continue our support of DIA and the agency's national security missions at home and around the world."

The SITE III IDIQ contract provides a centralized and synchronized IT acquisition capability to meet worldwide security requirements and technical support services. Leidos will support this effort through system design, development, fielding and sustainment of global intelligence and command and control assets.

