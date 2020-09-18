Leidos Awarded Task Order to Support the Office of the Secretary of Defense

RESTON, Va., Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, has been awarded a task order by the U.S. Air Force's Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA/KD). Through this task order, Leidos will support energetics research and development for the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OUSD) and the Combat Capability Development Command – Armament Center (CCDC-AC).

The single award, Cost-Plus-Fixed-Fee (CPFF) task order falls under the Air Force's Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC). If fully funded, it holds a total estimated value of $89 million.

"For more than 30 years, Leidos has provided innovative advancements in energetics research and development, and we are excited to continue this work for the U.S. Air Force," said Michael White, Leidos vice president of the Mission Operations & Infrastructure Protection Division. "We remain committed to the OUSD and CCDC-AC missions, the Picatinny Arsenal community and delivering critical technologies to the warfighter quickly and affordably."

Through this task order, Leidos will provide research and development focused on designing, synthesizing and scaling up energetic materials. Leidos will also transition developed processes to Government Owned Contractor Operated (GOCO) or commercial facilities for scale up. The task order includes a five year period of performance. Work will be performed at Picatinny Arsenal, N.J.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements include contract valuation assuming the exercise of all options. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

