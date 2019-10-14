Leidos Awarded TSA Screening Equipment Contract

RESTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded a follow-on prime contract to continue providing maintenance, sustainment and logistics support services for the Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) checkpoint screening equipment. The single award, fixed unit price contract has a four-month base period of performance, four one-year options, followed by an eight-month option, and a total approximate value of more than $926 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed nationwide.

Leidos will support the sustainment of transportation security equipment owned and operated by TSA at checkpoints, which accounts for more than 10,000 pieces of passenger screening equipment at nearly 450 airports and other government facilities throughout the U.S. and its territories. Under the contract, the company will provide services that include: preventative, corrective, and depot maintenance; integrated logistics support, information technology infrastructure development and maintenance; and management of TSA's Service Response Center.

"For more than 15 years, we've provided the right people and solutions to help enable TSA's mission to ensure the freedom of movement for people and commerce," said Scott Gray, Leidos Homeland Security Solutions senior vice president. "We're honored to continue providing critical logistics support for a program of national importance that helps secure the homeland and protects our nation's transportation infrastructure."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 33,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $10.19 billion for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2018. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 28, 2018, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

